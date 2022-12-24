Tech major Google moves NCLAT against CCI order on Android

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google on Friday announced moving the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order on unfair trade practices in Android mobile device ecosystem.

The company said it is optimistic that the NCLAT will take into account this irreparable harm Android stakeholders will face if a stay is not granted, pending the outcome of the appeal. In October 2022, CCI had fined the American tech giant Rs 1,337.76 crore for taking advantage of its dominant position in multiple markets for Android mobile devices.

“We have decided to appeal the CCI’s decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices. Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation. We look forward to making our case and remain committed to our users and partners,” said a Google spokesperson.

The company said it considered the decision and its implications, thus it is taking all appropriate legal steps to defend the Android business model in India. “CCI failed to appreciate strong evidence on record from OEMs, developers and users demonstrating that the open Android business model supports competition for the benefit of all stakeholders, including in India specifically,” it said. Google believes the NCLAT will take account of the evidence on record and the tremendous contribution that Android has made to massive growth and prosperity of the mobile ecosystem in India.

CCI order on Google

In October 2022, CCI had fined the American tech giant Rs 1,337.76 crore for taking advantage of its dominant position in multiple markets for Android mobile devices

