After biggest correction in six months, markets to remain under pressure 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market faced tremendous selling pressure last week and registered its biggest weekly fall in six months. Owing to rising covid-19 fears and expectations that US Federal Reserve and other Central Bank would continue to hike benchmark interest rates to tame inflation, the local market, according to experts, is expected to remain under pressure this week as well before witnessing any recovery.

Weak global cues and fear of recession have further jolted street sentiments. Sensex fell over 2.4% and the Nifty 50 slipped over 2.5% last week. From their lifetime highs recorded on 1 December, the two indices have shed nearly 6% each. On Friday, Sensex closed below 60K level at 59,845.29, down by 980.93 points or 1.61% while the broader Nifty 50 shed 320.55 points or 1.77% to close at 17,806.80.

“Globally markets remained volatile as it reacted to reported rise in covid cases in China and strong US GDP data,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), at Kotak Securities. “Brent crude oil price continue to trade around the $80 per barrel mark whereas the US 10-year treasury yield saw some upward movement this week. Covid case count in China and concern about possible recession will continue to influence global equity market in the near term,” Shrikant Chouhan added.

The coming week will mark the end of the calendar year and according to Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking, participants will be eyeing core sector data and current account deficit on December 30. Before that, the scheduled derivatives expiry of December month contracts would keep the participants busy. The performance of the global indices amid the rising fear of COVID cases would further add to the volatility, he added.

