Home Business

After biggest correction in six months, markets to remain under pressure 

On Friday, Sensex closed below 60K level at 59,845.29, down by 980.93 points or 1.61% while the broader Nifty 50 shed 320.55 points or 1.77% to close at 17,806.80.  

Published: 26th December 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s equity market faced tremendous selling pressure last week and registered its biggest weekly fall in six months. Owing to rising covid-19 fears and expectations that US Federal Reserve and other Central Bank would continue to hike benchmark interest rates to tame inflation, the local market, according to experts, is expected to remain under pressure this week as well before witnessing any recovery. 

Weak global cues and fear of recession have further jolted street sentiments.  Sensex fell over 2.4% and the Nifty 50 slipped over 2.5% last week. From their lifetime highs recorded on 1 December, the two indices have shed nearly 6% each.  On Friday, Sensex closed below 60K level at 59,845.29, down by 980.93 points or 1.61% while the broader Nifty 50 shed 320.55 points or 1.77% to close at 17,806.80.  

“Globally markets remained volatile as it reacted to reported rise in covid cases in China and strong US GDP data,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), at Kotak Securities. “Brent crude oil price continue to trade around the $80 per barrel mark whereas the US 10-year treasury yield saw some upward movement this week. Covid case count in China and concern about possible recession will continue to influence global equity market in the near term,” Shrikant Chouhan added.

The coming week will mark the end of the calendar year and according to Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking, participants will be eyeing core sector data and current account deficit on December 30. Before that, the scheduled derivatives expiry of December month contracts would keep the participants busy. The performance of the global indices amid the rising fear of COVID cases would further add to the volatility, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inflation Sensex
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp