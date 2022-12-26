Home Business

President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate MIDHANI's wide plate mill

The wide plate mill facility will meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programmes and also facilitate import substitutes.

Published: 26th December 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday inaugurate a wide plate mill of state-owned special steel manufacturer MIDHANI in Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) said the plate mill was installed at its existing facility in Hyderabad at an investment of around Rs 500 crore for rolling of slabs of various alloys.

"The wide plate mill will be inaugurated by President of India, Droupadi Murmu on December 27, 2022, in the presence of eminent dignitaries and distinguished guests," the filing said.

The wide plate mill facility will meet the requirements of special steel plates for national strategic programmes and also facilitate import substitutes.

"Due to its very high capacity of rolling force, this mill can roll ultra-high strength steel to very low thickness.

Technology for processing of superalloys plates has been established in a very short period," the company said.

MIDHANI, under the Ministry of Defence, is among the few modern metallurgical plants in the world manufacturing a wide range of superalloys, titanium, alloys, special steel, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu plate mill MIDHANI
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp