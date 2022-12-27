5G for enterprises yet to witness growth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday said the world is yet to see sufficient growth in 5G for enterprises (5G4E), but this will change in the coming year.

The company, which has opted for direct 5G spectrum allocation from government, mentioned 5G4E is their next growth strategy and it is already doing multiple pilots on it across the world. “5G will be used to develop revolutionary applications and innovative use cases in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI and autonomous driving to name a few.

For us at Tech Mahindra, the 5G playbook is at three levels – for telecom, ecosystem and for the enterprise. We see 5G4E as our next growth strategy and we are already doing multiple pilots on it across the world,” said Manish Vyas, President, communications, Media and Entertainment Business and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra. During the 5G spectrum auction, the government decided to allot direct spectrum to the enterprises too for captive networks.

5G4E next growth strategy: Tech Mahindra

