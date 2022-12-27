Home Business

Airbag industry in India to grow from 2,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore by FY27: Icra

Earlier, only one airbag per car (driver airbag) was mandatory from July 2019; this increased to two airbags (dual front airbags) for M1 vehicles (that can seat up to eight passengers).

Published: 27th December 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

airbags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The industry size of airbags, a key safety feature in vehicles, is expected to grow to up to Rs 7,000 crore by FY2027 in India, from the current levels of around Rs 2,500 crore, according to ratings agency Icra.

The growth in the airbag industry, which is one of the fastest growing auto component segments, is expected to be fuelled by the increase in content per vehicle arising from higher regulatory requirements and voluntary increase in the number of airbags per vehicle for enhancing safety, Icra said in a statement.

"The mandatory content per vehicle for airbag manufacturers is expected to rise from Rs 3,000-4,000 currently to Rs 8,000-10,000 by October 1, 2023.

The average number of airbags per car sold is about three currently, and this is expected to increase significantly post the mandatory implementation of six airbags per car from October 1, 2023," Icra Vice President and Sector Head Vinutaa S said.

Accordingly, Icra said it expects the industry to grow to Rs 6,000-7,000 crore by FY27, from the current levels of Rs 2,400-2,500 crore, at a four-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 25-30 per cent.

The ratings agency pointed out that earlier, only one airbag per car (driver airbag) was mandatory from July 2019.

This increased to two airbags (dual front airbags) for category M1 vehicles (vehicles that can seat up to eight passengers and weigh less than 3.5 tonne) manufactured from Jan 1, 2022.

ALSO READ | Mandatory six airbags in cars proposal deferred to Oct 1, 2023

Going forward, for M1 category vehicles that will be manufactured from October 1, 2023, two side airbags and two side curtain airbags have been mandated, for preventing torso injury for people occupying front row outboard seating positions and prevent head injury for people occupying the outboard seating positions, it added.

Vinutaa said the cost for OEMs (original equipment manufactures) could increase further depending on modifications required in cars' structural changes and deployment of additional sensors.

Moreover, she said capacity building in the next one year is critical to meet regulatory requirements in a timely manner.

"Several players have started undertaking capacity enhancements in the last 6-8 months to gradually scale up their facilities, and Icra expects a capex of around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore in the next 12-18 months for capacity enhancements and localisation measures," Vinutaa added.

Icra pointed out that the inflator forms about 50 per cent of the total airbag cost, while cushion and other components form the remaining.

The industry currently imports 60-70 per cent of its components primarily from overseas parents/joint venture partners, stemming from the lack of indigenous technological capability and absence of adequate volumes.

"Unless there is adequate backward integration for the incremental airbags expected to be produced, the import content would only increase further going forward," Icra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
airbags
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp