Market ends 4-day losing streak, gains more than one per cent

Nair added that contrary to the trend, global concerns over the recession and Covid spread continue to remain high, which will sustain volatility. 

Published: 27th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market on Monday snapped its four-day losing streak with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gaining over 1 % each. As value buying emerged at lower levels, Sensex surged 1.20% to close at 60,566 while the Nifty closed 1.17% higher at 18,014.60.  

Meanwhile, rupee  closed 21 paise higher at 82.65 a dollar on Monday against Friday’s close of 82.86. “After a four-day selloff, the domestic market was refuelled by bottom fishing and optimistic sentiment from global counterparts. PSBs led the rally, while mid- and small-cap stocks outpaced the benchmark,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial.  Nair added that contrary to the trend, global concerns over the recession and Covid spread continue to remain high, which will sustain volatility. 

Ajit Mishra, VP - technical research, Religare Broking, warned that participants shouldn’t read much into a single day’s rebound and wait for the sustainability of the move.  “We have next hurdle around 18,150-18,200 zone in Nifty, so we recommend utilising further recovery to reduce positions.

In absence of any major event, the upcoming expiry of December month derivatives contracts will keep traders busy,” added Mishra. India’s equity market faced selling pressure last week and registered its biggest weekly fall in 6 months owing to rising Covid fears in China and expectations that the US Fed and other central banks would continue to hike benchmark interest rates to tame inflation.

