Home Business

Markets give up early gains; trade lower 

However, later the 30-share BSE benchmark pared all early gains and quoted 74.9 points lower at 60,491.52, while the Nifty traded 15.10 points down at 17,999.50.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Tuesday following firm trends in other Asian markets but later gave up all initial gains and were trading lower amid profit-taking.

Extending its previous day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped 404.21 points to 60,970.63 in initial trade.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 119.45 points to 18,134.05. However, later the 30-share BSE benchmark pared all early gains and quoted 74.9 points lower at 60,491.52, while the Nifty traded 15.10 points down at 17,999.50.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Titan, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green. Markets in the US were closed on Monday.

"Volatility is likely to be the hallmark in the near-term amidst December F&O expiry this Thursday," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 60,566.42 on Monday. The Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 18,014.60.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.67 per cent to USD 84.48 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 497.65 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equity benchmarks BSE NSE Sensex Nifty
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp