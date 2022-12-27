Home Business

Mother Dairy increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR

However, the prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants will remain unchanged.

Published: 27th December 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mother Dairy logo. (Photo | Mother Dairy Instagram)

Mother Dairy logo. (Photo | Mother Dairy Instagram)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the fifth time this year and second time in two-months, Mother Dairy is increasing milk prices. The dairy major will increase the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre in Delhi-NCR market effective Tuesday, while the toned milk price has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. The double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

However, the prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants will remain unchanged. Mother Dairy has attributed the price increase to higher costs of procuring raw milk from dairy farmers.
“It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals.

On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated,” the company said.  Mother Dairy’s main competitor and leading player Amul said they have no immediate plans to raise milk prices. R S Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk under the Amul brand, said there is no plan to increase its milk prices in the near future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mother Dairy milk price Delhi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp