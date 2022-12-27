Mother Dairy increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the fifth time this year and second time in two-months, Mother Dairy is increasing milk prices. The dairy major will increase the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre in Delhi-NCR market effective Tuesday, while the toned milk price has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. The double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

However, the prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants will remain unchanged. Mother Dairy has attributed the price increase to higher costs of procuring raw milk from dairy farmers.

“It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals.

On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated,” the company said. Mother Dairy’s main competitor and leading player Amul said they have no immediate plans to raise milk prices. R S Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk under the Amul brand, said there is no plan to increase its milk prices in the near future.

NEW DELHI: For the fifth time this year and second time in two-months, Mother Dairy is increasing milk prices. The dairy major will increase the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre in Delhi-NCR market effective Tuesday, while the toned milk price has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. The double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre. However, the prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants will remain unchanged. Mother Dairy has attributed the price increase to higher costs of procuring raw milk from dairy farmers. “It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated,” the company said. Mother Dairy’s main competitor and leading player Amul said they have no immediate plans to raise milk prices. R S Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk under the Amul brand, said there is no plan to increase its milk prices in the near future.