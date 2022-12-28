Home Business

Rupee trades flat against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.84 against the dollar, then fell to quote at 82.86, registering a rise of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

Published: 28th December 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

Forex traders said a strengthening American currency and muted domestic equities weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.84 against the dollar, then fell to quote at 82.86, registering a rise of just 1 paisa over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 82.87 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 104.32. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.11 per cent to USD 84.42 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 77.87 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,849.56. The broader NSE Nifty rose 25.65 points or 0.14 per cent to 18,106.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 867.65 crore, according to exchange data.

"Month-end exporter selling could keep upside in USD/INR capped. Rupee is likely to trade in a 82.60-82.90 range with sideways price action," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

Meanwhile, China's reopening is raising concerns that it would fuel global inflation further.

From January, China will practically abandon its three-year-old zero Covid policy and its international isolation, fully opening its airports and ports for travel and trade amid a massive coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Foreign capital
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp