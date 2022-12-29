Home Business

Budget: FM may tweak TDS on cash withdrawal

owever, if the taxpayer hasn’t filed ITRs for all of the preceding three assessment years, then the TDS will be applicable for withdrawals of Rs 20 lakh and above.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

ATM machines

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to mitigate the challenges faced by banks in complying with the section 194N, which provides for tax deduction at source (TDS) at the rate of 2% on cash withdrawal beyond specified limit, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce amendment in this section in the upcoming budget 2023-24, according to sources in the know. 

This provision dealing with TDS on cash withdrawals was made applicable from September 1, 2019.  A banking company, post office and a cooperative society are required to deduct TDS if a person in the previous year withdraws cash over Rs 20 lakh. If a taxpayer withdraws cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore or above, then in that case, the TDS rate is 2%, if he or she has filed income tax return (ITR) in any of three preceding assessment years. In case, the withdrawal amount is up to Rs 1 crore, then no TDS will be applicable. 

However, if the taxpayer hasn’t filed ITRs for all of the preceding three assessment years, then the TDS will be applicable for withdrawals of Rs 20 lakh and above. In this case, the TDS rate will be 2% for withdrawal of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore and the rate will be 5% if the withdrawal amount exceeds Rs 1 crore. “Banks are facing practical difficulty in complying with 194N for TDS. As per RBI norms, banks are required to allow withdrawal of full amount to customers without adjustment of TDS. TDS is required to be debited to the account of the customer and can’t be adjusted from cash withdrawn. It has been observed the customers have not been maintaining sufficient balance in their accounts, which results in additional loss to the banks,” a top official said.

The constitutional validity of section 194N has been challenged by various petitioners before the High Courts. Some of the rulings of the High Courts, wherein interim stay on the applicability of TDS under section 194N has been granted. This is resulting in several operational challenges for the banks to comply with tax provisions/high court order, said the official. 

Withdrawal of  cash over Rs 20L attracts TDS
A banking company, post office, cooperative society required to deduct TDS if a person in the previous year withdraws cash over Rs 20 lakh. If a taxpayer withdraws Rs 1 crore or above, in that case, the TDS rate is 2%, if he or she has filed ITR in any of three preceding assessment years

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDS Budget Cash withdrawl
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp