DoT directs telecom operators to fix call drops, slow internet speed issues

The meeting was chaired by telecom secretary K Rajaraman and attended by telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Wednesday asked telecom operators to improve the quality of their services including call drops and slow internet speed. After the launch of 5G services by the telecom operators, instances of call drops and slow internet speed have gone up manifold. Telecom ministry held a meeting with telecom operators on this issue. 

The meeting was chaired by telecom secretary K Rajaraman and attended by telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. As per industry sources, in the meeting, which lasted over two hours, telcos gave detailed presentations on their services.

The discussion was held on identifying policy and operational measures that can help telcos improve quality of telecom services. As per reports, the discussion ranged from issue of interference caused by illegal boosters to ironing out some remaining Right of Way issues. 

This year, in September 2022, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the operators to improve their services. He had said industry will have to improve service quality “significantly”, as government too has done its bit by ushering major reforms in the sector.

