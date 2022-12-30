Home Business

Equity market recovers after initial slump, Sensex rises above 61,000

This recovery came during the time of December futures & options (F&O) expiry day.

Published: 30th December 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shrugging off initial slump, India’s equity market staged a strong recovery during the last hour of Thursday’s trading session, with Sensex rising above the 61,100-mark and Nifty 50 slightly short of the 18,200 mark. 

This recovery came during the time of December futures & options (F&O) expiry day. Sensex, which hit a low of 60,479, closed at 61,134 higher by 223.60 points or 0.37% from previous session closing. The broader Nifty 50 closed at 18,191 up by 68.50 points or 0.38%.

In the Nifty pack, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.  Top laggards included Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement. Among sectors, bank, metal and oil & gas indices rose 1% each.

“Markets shrugged off intra-day volatility as last hour buying helped key indices end in the green. Investors covered their positions on the last day of the December monthly expiry, fuelling an upsurge in metals, banking and oil & gas shares on hopes of a demand revival after China lifted Covid-related restrictions,”  Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

“But sideways movement will continue going ahead as recessionary fears in the West continue to loom large in view of more likely rate hikes and tempered growth going ahead,” added Chouhan. Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial, said markets will continue to witness such sudden movements, underpinned by lingering recession and Covid fears, which will be countered by bargain hunters.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled at 82.7975 against the US dollar on Thursday. On Wednesday, the local unit had closed at 82.8575 per dollar. KFin Technologies made a muted market debut and ended on a flat note. The stock got listed at Rs 369, higher by just 1over its issue price of Rs 366 on the BSE. 

Gainers and losers
