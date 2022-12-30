Survival Technologies files draft papers for IPO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Survival Technologies has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 800 crore by its promoters and promoter group shareholders.

The OFS comprises up to Rs 544.41 crore by Vijaykumar Raghunandanprasad Agrawal, Rs 212.41 crore by Nirmai Vijay Agrawal and Rs 43.18 crore by Prabha Vijay Agarwal. According to its DRHP, the proceeds from the issue worth Rs 175 crore will be utilised towards the working capital requirements of the company and also for other general corporate purposes. The company is also said to explore a pre-IPO placement. If it happens, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced. For the financial year ended March 2022, the company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 73.46 crore.

BENGALURU: Survival Technologies has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 800 crore by its promoters and promoter group shareholders. The OFS comprises up to Rs 544.41 crore by Vijaykumar Raghunandanprasad Agrawal, Rs 212.41 crore by Nirmai Vijay Agrawal and Rs 43.18 crore by Prabha Vijay Agarwal. According to its DRHP, the proceeds from the issue worth Rs 175 crore will be utilised towards the working capital requirements of the company and also for other general corporate purposes. The company is also said to explore a pre-IPO placement. If it happens, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced. For the financial year ended March 2022, the company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 73.46 crore.