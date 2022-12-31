Home Business

Govt’s fiscal deficit increases 40% in April-November 2022

The fiscal deficit has reached nearly 59% of its full year budget estimates up to November this year, according to the data compiled by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Published: 31st December 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Fiscal deficit

Image for representational purpose only.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fiscal deficit has increased 40% in the first 8 months of the current financial year. It stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore for April-November 2022 period compared to Rs 6.95 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The fiscal deficit has reached nearly 59% of its full-year budget estimates up to November this year, according to the data compiled by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). Fiscal deficit is the difference between total expenditure and total receipts. The government has budgeted for a Rs 16.6 lakh crore fiscal deficit in the current financial year.  

It is to be noted that in the previous year, the fiscal deficit was 46.2% of the budget estimates of the 2021-22. The government has set the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year at 6.4% of the GDP. Last year, the fiscal deficit target worked out to be 6.7% of the GDP. The high deficit number can be attributed to lower non-tax revenues and high capital expenditure during the period.

The net tax revenue of the government up to November was recorded at Rs 12.24 lakh crore in April-November 2022 period compared with Rs 11.35 lakh crore in the previous year. It is 63.3% of the budgeted estimates of Rs 19.34 lakh crore for FY23. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fiscal deficit CGA GDP
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp