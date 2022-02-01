Hyundai India's second biggest carmaker again, outsells Tata Motors in January 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After selling fewer cars than Tata Motors in December 2021, Korean carmaker Hyundai has regained its status of being India's second largest carmaker in January 2022. The change takes places at a time when the global automobile industry is facing difficulty in procuring semiconductors.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 15% decline in January domestic sales to 44,022 units as against 52,005 units in January 2021. In comparison, Tata Motors' domestic sales surged 51% in January 2022 to 40,777 units as against 26,978 units sold in January 2021.

In December 2021, Hyundai had sold 32,312 PVs in the domestic market, owing to the semiconductor crisis. This was the first time in close to a decade that Hyundai had sold fewer cars than Tata Motors. The home-grown automaker had dispatched 35,299 units in December 2021.

Despite slipping from its December ranking, Tata Motors in January 2022 registered its best ever sales in a single month. Add to this, its sales of its electric vehicles witnessed a 463% jump in January 2022 to 2,892 units.

Hyundai's overall sales, including exports, reported a 11% decline at 53,427 units in January 2022. "The company is closely monitoring the ongoing semiconductor supply constraint situation and will make all efforts to meet customer demand," Hyundai said.

Meanwhile, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) registered a 7.25% Year-on-Year decline in domestic PV sales. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 1,28,924 PVs in January 2022 against 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said. In January 2022, the company also increased the prices of all its passenger cars by Rs 10,000 – Rs 30,000. Other carmakers too have also gone for a price hike.

Mahindra & Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 19,964 units last month as against 20,634 units in January last year. Kia India reported a monthly sales of 19,319 units in January 2022, a growth of 1% Y-o-Y.

MG Motor announced it had sold 4,306 units in the month of January, a 20% growth over January 2021 sales. This is also a 69% growth over sales figures from December of last year.