Sensex rises over 800 points; Nifty over 17,500 in mid-session deals

The 30-share Sensex was trading 842.07 points or 1.45 per cent higher at 58,856.24, and the broader Nifty rose 165.50 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,505.35.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended their gains and were trading over 800 points higher in mid-session deals on Tuesday, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget speech.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5.30 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, Infosys, Axis Bank and Infosys.

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, 27 scrips were trading in the green.

Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's and and State Bank of India were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index finished 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent higher at 58,014.17.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said sharp rebound in the economy was reflected in 2021-22, and growth is expected at 9.2 per cent.

Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery, she noted.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.31 per cent to USD 91.21 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the domestic capital market, pulling out Rs 3,624.48 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

