TRAI recommendation on 5G spectrum by March: Telecom Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw

Minister Vaishnaw said the Department of Telecom is parallelly working on other auction-related processes to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:19 PM

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's recommendation on the 5G spectrum is expected to come by March, after which spectrum auction will be held expeditiously for the rollout of the next-generation service.

The minister said the Department of Telecom is parallelly working on other auction-related processes to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2022-23, the minister said that "recommendation on 5G are expected by March".

He said that the budget focusses on enhancing research and development of indigenous technology.

The minister said that the government will make efforts for 5G services rolled out in India in 2022.

