Aid to states should have been grant, not loan: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s decision to increase financial assistance to the states for capital investment, to Rs 1 lakh crore, has been welcomed by experts. However, some have questioned the need to provide it as 50-year interest-free loans, instead of giving it in the form of grants to the states.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the Centre is committed to bolstering the hands of the states in enhancing their capital investment towards creating productive assets and generating remunerative employment.

“It is an excellent move. In the true spirit of federal structure, the Centre has given more responsibility to the states, which have to be the prime movers in triggering growth,” said former president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), D Muralidhar.

According to Muralidhar, this puts more responsibility on the states to spend money, and depending on their capabilities, they can use it to create infrastructure. Although Rs 1 lakh crore may not be much for the entire country, the states should be smart and agile enough to use it, he felt.

It is part of the PM’s ‘Gati Shakti’ initiative and the government has been giving impetus to it since a few years, said Director of FKCCI, Shravan Guduthur. The announcement in Tuesday’s budget is more like a second a installment with more funds and it will help boost infrastructure development, as well as generate employment, he added.

Economist Prof Vinod Vyasulu, however, said that instead of giving it as loans, it would have been better to give it as grants to the states so that they can take up works they want to. The loans will come with conditions, which the states have to accept and do what the Centre wants them to do, he added. Meanwhile, Muralidhar said that getting loans from banks too is a long process and now that finding money is taken care of, the states have to implement infrastructure projects.