STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aid to states should have been grant, not loan: Experts

The Centre’s decision to increase financial assistance to the states for capital investment, to Rs 1 lakh crore, has been welcomed by experts.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s decision to increase financial assistance to the states for capital investment, to Rs 1 lakh crore, has been welcomed by experts. However, some have questioned the need to provide it as 50-year interest-free loans, instead of giving it in the form of grants to the states.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the Centre is committed to bolstering the hands of the states in enhancing their capital investment towards creating productive assets and generating remunerative employment. 

“It is an excellent move. In the true spirit of federal structure, the Centre has given more responsibility to the states, which have to be the prime movers in triggering growth,” said former president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), D Muralidhar.

According to Muralidhar, this puts more responsibility on the states to spend money, and depending on their capabilities, they can use it to create infrastructure. Although Rs 1 lakh crore may not be much for the entire country, the states should be smart and agile enough to use it, he felt.

It is part of the PM’s ‘Gati Shakti’ initiative and the government has been giving impetus to it since a few years, said Director of FKCCI, Shravan Guduthur. The announcement in Tuesday’s budget is more like a second a installment with more funds and it will help boost infrastructure development, as well as generate employment, he added.

Economist Prof Vinod Vyasulu, however, said that instead of giving it as loans, it would have been better to give it as grants to the states so that they can take up works they want to. The loans will come with conditions, which the states have to accept and do what the Centre wants them to do, he added. Meanwhile, Muralidhar said that getting loans from banks too is a long process and now that finding money is taken care of, the states have to implement infrastructure projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp