Budget 2022: Academicians laud digi boost, upskilling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Budget 2022-23 has announced proposals to overhaul the education system with a larger digital footprint to make learning a technology-driven exercise aiming to enable students in the remotest corners avail of education in regional languages.

With an outlay of Rs 1,04,277 crore, the budget proposals include ‘One Class One TV channel’ programme to be expanded to 200 TV channels from the current 12, and establishing a digital university to deliver high quality e-content through digital teachers. It also proposes setting up of virtual labs and skilling e-labs to promote critical thinking skills in a stimulated learning environment, and creating a digital ecosystem of skilling and livelihood by launching the e-Desh portal.

“The ‘One Class One TV Channel’ and expansion to 200 TV channels under ‘e-vidya’ will enable the reach of online education to a vast body of students where online education is not widespread,” said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bengaluru. “The push for regional education is welcome as this will once again enable people in rural areas to access quality education in their languages.”

She said the digital university will expand the reach of education to the masses as it will follow a hub-and-spoke model. “Two years of education regression for schoolchildren meant we needed to double our efforts to bridge education gaps. Budget 2022 for the education sector rightly focuses on upskilling and digital learning,” she said.

Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School, however, said proper implementation is needed to take conducive steps to bridge the digital divide so that learning solutions can be easily accessed by everyone. “Going forward, more rigorous platforms should be developed and curated for students to learn with ease and discipline,” she said.

Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder & Managing Director, Ekya Schools, and Provost, CMR University, said the budget proposed revolutionary changes to the education sector as it can support capacity building of teachers and school leaders across the country.

Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, Manipal Global Education Services, said budget provisions related to higher education align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, underlining the need to create an autonomous National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) for free exchange of ideas on technology, and its use to enhance learning, planning, administration and assessment.