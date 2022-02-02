Budget 2022: Entrepreneurs in Odisha look forward to new opportunities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Startups of Odisha have welcomed the Union budget 2022 saying it will create several new opportunities for them in various fields.A big takeaway of the budget for the startups is that the existing tax benefits, which offered redemption for three consecutive years, have been extended by one more year till March 31, 2023.

“Startups established before March 31, 2022, and registered with the department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade were provided a tax incentive for three consecutive years out of 10 from incorporation. The tax incentive has now been extended up to March, 2023 and this is a huge boost for the new ventures,” said Managing Director and CEO of CSM Technologies, Priyadarshi Nanu Pany.

Startups in the State are also looking forward to promote the ‘Drone Shakti’ project. “There is a great opportunity for promoting the kisan drones in agriculture sector. These drones can be used to assess crops, digitise land records and spray pesticide and insecticide,” said Pany.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that a fund, raised under the co-investment model and facilitated through NABARD to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, is an encouraging move for us, he added.

The startups also expect to play a major role in developing content for the digital university, proposed in the budget.

The varsity will be built on hub-and-spoke model. This apart, the entrepreneurs have welcomed expansion of one class-one-TV channel programme to 200 channels for providing supplementary education in regional languages in schools.“In the recent times, startups have developed expertise, resources and innovation in providing content for education which is different from the conventional method of teaching. They can play a significant role in Centre’s digital university,” said Sarna Educational and Cultural Services co-founder Jitu Mishra.