STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget 2022 evokes mixed response from industries, realtors

CREDAI, Odisha, president Swadesh Kumar Routray said a higher allocation for ongoing schemes such as PMAY targeted at the rural segment will give boost to rural infrastructure.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on her at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the hardships brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, traders and industry bodies as well as realtors on Tuesday welcomed the budget terming it as ‘comprehensive and growth oriented’ even as some others expressed disappointment over lack of clarity on support to the MSME sector. 

Senior vice president of FICCI and IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda said the substantial increase in government capital expenditure to accelerate economic recovery and crowd in private investment is a welcome step. Panda said extension of  ECLGS and Rs 50,000 crore directed at hospitality sector will provide relief to those affected the most by the pandemic. 

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd (UCCIL) said financial discipline and monetary controls have been given due priority in the budget. UCCIL vice president (commerce) Ashok Sharda said, “The establishment of a fund with blended capital under the co-investment model facilitated through SIDBI will focus on financing ailing enterprises and support sunrise sectors like pharmaceutical, agriculture and digitisation.” Sharda, however, pointed out that the soft measures on income tax is a disappointment for the middle and lower middle class sections. 

CREDAI, Odisha, president Swadesh Kumar Routray said a higher allocation for ongoing schemes such as PMAY targeted at the rural segment will give boost to rural infrastructure. He, however, said GST inputs, interest subvention on affordable housing loans and a firm policy to regulate soaring prices of construction materials will be of huge relief to the real estate sector.  

Chairman of Odisha Industries Association Abani Kanungo said the positive aspect of the budget is the increase in capital expenditure and allowing states more interest-free loans for capital expenditure. However, there is no clarity on support to MSMEs for their revival even as there could be some invisible provisions in the allocation. 

“No clear announcements have been made for the MSME sector which has been hard hit by the pandemic, except extending the tax holiday for another year,”Kanungo said. A lot could have been announced to give a boost to the sector,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2022 2022 Budget Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp