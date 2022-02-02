Budget 2022: Middle class, salaried disappointed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left middle class families in the State utterly disappointed. The budget has dashed the high hopes of salaried taxpayers as well. “Individual taxpayer will continue to pay the same rate of tax depending on the tax regime chosen for financial year 2022-23 as there has been no change in the income tax rates or slabs,” said Subhransu Mohanty, an employee of BDA in the city.

He said that despite working for 12 months, they get salary only for 11 months as remuneration of an entire month goes towards paying tax. “A revision in the tax rate and relaxation on net taxable income would have been a huge relief considering the soaring prices of essential commodities,” Mohanty said.

Prabha Rout, a resident of Chandrasekharpur, said the budget is a big disappointment for homemakers as there has been no announcement for regulation of market prices of kitchen essentials. “From cooking oil, vegetables to other essential items, prices of all commodities have skyrocketed, while the LPG subsidy has also been reduced drastically. However, the budget has no provision to regulate the price hike,” she said.

Fuel prices, too, remain a concern.

Rama Ranjan Mishra, a teacher, said that the budget does not speak about measures to bring down the prices of fuel. He, however, said that revision of prices of some commodities will help in money circulation in the market and bring down inflation.