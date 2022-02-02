Budget 2022: Odisha welcomes thrust on e-learning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday welcomed Centre’s thrust on supplementary teaching and digital education during the pandemic. It, however, clarified that the move would not be fruitful without measures to improve digital footprint in rural pockets.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the move will definitely have a positive impact as learning through 200 TV channels and e-content in spoken languages will help in expansion of digital learning. “As the State is gearing up for Class X board and annual Plus II examinations this year after a gap of two years, these measures if implemented in advance, will surely benefit the students community,” Dash said.

The Minister, however, said Odisha’s earlier demands before the Centre for immediate improvement in digital footprint and network coverage in rural areas have not been considered yet. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Central authorities several times in this regard. We hope the issue is addressed without further delay to give a push to e-learning in the State,” he said. Out of 67 lakh students studying from Class I and XII, over 40 lakh do not have proper access to digital platforms especially internet and smart phones in the State. Higher Education department authorities said enhancement of digital footprint is a must for successful implementation of supplementary teaching and learning. The Centre has planned a digital university to provide access to world-class education to Indian students.

Odisha State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof Ashok Kumar Das termed it a much needed move to upgrade teaching system in the country. He, however, pointed out that only a limited number of students will be able to benefit from the move if higher education institutions are not equipped with smart infrastructure and digital network is not strengthened in rural areas.Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt, on the other hand, termed the budget disappointing. He said the three per cent allocation to education sector will not suffice in achieving the goals of the new National Education Policy which has mandated 13 per cent budget for growth of the sector.