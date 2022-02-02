STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget 2022: Raw deal for Kerala

All 18 demands made by state, especially proposal to make NHM a 100% Centrally-sponsored scheme, ignored

Published: 02nd February 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The raw deal in the country’s annual budget has come out as a huge disappointment to Kerala which has been waging a tough battle against the third wave of the pandemic. 
During the pre-budget consultations, the state had called for making the National Health Mission a 100% centrally sponsored scheme in the backdrop of the potential resurgence of infections. But nothing happened.

Not just that, none of the 18 demands raised by the state were considered. The specific gains for Kerala are the 2% share from the Rs 1 lakh crore announced for all states for capital investment and keeping the borrowing limit at 4% of which 3.5% is unconditional. The borrowings would still be lower than the current fiscal in which the state managed to get an additional 2% conditional increase.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the budget was thoroughly disappointing on several counts. The allocation for the MGNREGS (rural job guarantee scheme) is in fact lower than the actual spending in the current year, he said. “Only Rs 73,000 crore has been set aside for the programme which is lower than the revised estimates of Rs 98,000 crore in the current fiscal. The actual expenditure in the 2020-21 was about Rs 1.18 lakh crore,” he said.

Increasing the number of working days and wages were among the demands raised by the state. Kerala was also expecting an incentive for extending the programme to urban areas under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee scheme. “The Finance Minister said in the budget that nearly half the country’s population is likely to be living in urban areas by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence. Why then has she ignored the urban poor?” asked Balagopal.

TAGS
Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister 2022 Budget Union Budget 2022 Union Budget
