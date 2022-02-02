STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice': Ratan Tata's message to passengers

Tata Group completed the takeover of the loss-making Air India on January 27. On Wednesday, the airline tweeted a 19-second video with the message of Ratan Tata.

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: 'Tata Group is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service'.

This is an audio message from Ratan Tata played onboard some Air India flights.

Tata Group completed the takeover of the loss-making Air India on January 27.

On Wednesday, the airline tweeted a 19-second video with the message of Ratan Tata.

"#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman, Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights," the tweet said.

An airline official said the message was played in some flights in the last few days.

"The Tata Group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Ratan Tata said in the message.

Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, for Rs 18,000 crore.

As part of the deal, Talace paid Rs 2,700 crore in cash and took over Rs 15,300 crore debt of the airline.

Under the deal, Talace has acquired Air India, Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in AISATS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratan Tata Air India Tata Group
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp