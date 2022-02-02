Much needed funds allocated for police, intelligence in budget

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Internal security was given priority with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) receiving 11.5% more budget allocation than the budget allocation of the current financial year. The MHA was allocated Rs 1,85,776.55 crore, up from Rs 1,66,546.94 crore The budget allocated the bulk of the funds to the police — Rs 1,17,687.99 crore as against Rs 1,09,266.30 crore given in 2021-22.

All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and the Assam Rifles received higher budgetary allocations. India’s topmost internal agency the Intelligence Bureau has given Rs 3,168.36 crore in comparison to Rs 2,793.02 given in the current fiscal.

‘Research’ work related to internal security also received prioritisation in the budget. Under this category, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,328 crore was made in the union budget in comparison only Rs 700 crore was allotted in the current fiscal.

The budget also allocated Rs 3,676 crore for the census-related work, which was stalled for nearly two years due to the pandemic, and Rs 565.72 crore has been allocated for border area development programme.