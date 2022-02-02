STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Production Linked Incentive scheme to promote 5G

The government has allocated Rs 44,720 crore to the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for 4G spectrum, technology upgradation and restructuring related expenses.

5G

For representational purposes

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is all set to launch a scheme for design-led manufacturing to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. The minister also said the required 5G spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022.

“5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022- 23 by private telecom providers,” she said.

To enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, the Budget has proposed to allocate 5% of annual collections under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). This will promote the R&D and commercialization of technologies and solutions.

The government has allocated Rs 44,720 crore to the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for 4G spectrum, technology upgradation and restructuring-related expenses.  Along with it, Rs 6,850 crore was allocated for GST and VRS related payments.

“With 5G technology implementation within 2022- 23 by private telecom providers, we foresee propelling growth and a huge opportunity presented for the demand of 5G enabled devices. 5G will unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society,” said said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President -India and MENA, HMD Global.

The Budget has also proposed an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive for manufacture of high efficiency solar modules. It will ensure the domestic manufacturing required for achieving the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

The government’s overall market borrowings in 2022-23, sovereign Green Bonds will be issued for mobilizing resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy. “The risks of climate change are the strongest negative externalities that affect India and other countries”, said the minister.

Rs 44,720 cr to BSNL 

