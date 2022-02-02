STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No solace to sectors hit by pandemic in Budget 2022: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal have said the budget failed to offer solace to various sectors facing the brunt of the pandemic.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal have said the budget failed to offer solace to various sectors facing the brunt of the pandemic. “The proposed additional excise duty on unblended fuel will increase the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre,” Balagopal added. Pinarayi said the allocation for MGNREGS (rural job guarantee scheme) is `25,000 crore less than this year’s spending. And only Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for Covid vaccination as against the revised allocation of Rs 39,000 crore in the current financial year.

He said the 28% cut in food subsidy will weaken the public distribution system, whereas the 25% reduction in fertiliser subsidy will affect the agriculture sector. The chief minister said the budget will not help Kerala’s development. The state’s long-pending demands like AIIMS and railway zone were ignored and the allocation for central PSUs is insufficient. The K-Rail project too was not mentioned in the budget.

Neither the states’ demands to extend the GST compensation scheme period nor the call to increase the borrowing ceiling to 5% of the GSDP was accepted. He, however, expressed happiness over the Centre’s decision to emulate state’s programmes like K-Fon, KIIFB, and the Digital University. He urged the Union government to announce projects that would help improve Kerala’s social and infrastructure sectors during the budget session. Commenting on the budget, Balagopal said the Centre has not announced any significant measure to increase employment opportunities.

He also expressed concern over the low allocation for Covid vaccination at a time when many are yet to get second and booster doses. While the taxes on the super-rich group, including coporates, should have been increased, the move to reduce the Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for cooperative societies from the current 18.5% to 15% is insufficient, he said. The sector should have been excluded from AMT, he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pandemic Pinarayi Vijayan Budget 2022 Union Budget Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp