No solace to sectors hit by pandemic in Budget 2022: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal have said the budget failed to offer solace to various sectors facing the brunt of the pandemic. “The proposed additional excise duty on unblended fuel will increase the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre,” Balagopal added. Pinarayi said the allocation for MGNREGS (rural job guarantee scheme) is `25,000 crore less than this year’s spending. And only Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for Covid vaccination as against the revised allocation of Rs 39,000 crore in the current financial year.

He said the 28% cut in food subsidy will weaken the public distribution system, whereas the 25% reduction in fertiliser subsidy will affect the agriculture sector. The chief minister said the budget will not help Kerala’s development. The state’s long-pending demands like AIIMS and railway zone were ignored and the allocation for central PSUs is insufficient. The K-Rail project too was not mentioned in the budget.

Neither the states’ demands to extend the GST compensation scheme period nor the call to increase the borrowing ceiling to 5% of the GSDP was accepted. He, however, expressed happiness over the Centre’s decision to emulate state’s programmes like K-Fon, KIIFB, and the Digital University. He urged the Union government to announce projects that would help improve Kerala’s social and infrastructure sectors during the budget session. Commenting on the budget, Balagopal said the Centre has not announced any significant measure to increase employment opportunities.

He also expressed concern over the low allocation for Covid vaccination at a time when many are yet to get second and booster doses. While the taxes on the super-rich group, including coporates, should have been increased, the move to reduce the Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for cooperative societies from the current 18.5% to 15% is insufficient, he said. The sector should have been excluded from AMT, he opined.