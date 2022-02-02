Pragmatic and growth accelerator

By Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a comprehensive budget that dramatically boosts business confidence and accelerates economic growth. The sharp 35% jump in capex comes at a time when the economy is rapidly normalising. The central government’s capex next year will amount to almost 3% of the GDP. This increased capital expenditure is expected to be spread across key pillars of infrastructure and will crowd in private investments. This ambitious capex plan has been enabled by pragmatic fiscal targets. Over the last few years, the government has made a concerted attempt to bring in more credibility to the entire fiscal roadmap. The 6.5% fiscal deficit target for FY23 is credible and appears well within reach.

Besides the overall fiscal strategy, the Budget has taken several steps to provide fresh impetus to ‘Make in India’. These include a review of certain customs duty exemptions to promote domestic manufacturing, reduction in import duties on raw materials used by some exporting sectors, further expansion of the Production Linked Incentives scheme, encouraging domestic procurement of defence equipment and a proposed new Act for special economic zones. These measures will be especially beneficial in an environment where global value chains are exploring the China-plus-one strategy and are looking at India as a promising manufacturing base.

Even as it acknowledges the near-term policy imperatives, the budget is big on foresight. It has identified and harnessed the levers of economic transformation in the long term— digital technology and clean energy. The move to launch a digital rupee by the central bank is bold and imaginative and will give a big impetus to the use of the underlying blockchain technology. A digital university to give students access to world-class education and the move to expand the scope of the PM eVidya programme are both crucial policy interventions.

There are concrete measures that should provide a boost to domestic manufacturing of solar power equipment and batteries. Similarly, the issuance of sovereign green bonds for mobilising resources for green infrastructure is another welcome move. The budget also recognises the pressing need for radical thinking when it comes to urban planning. The finance minister has announced the setting up of a high-level committee of urban planners, economists, and other experts to recommend policies for urban development and capacity building. This much-needed reimagination of towns and cities into centres of sustainable living promises to be a game-changer. The budget lays the foundation for long-term growth and sets the country on track to emerge as one the fastest-growing large economies in the world.

KM Birla

Chairman Aditya Birla Group