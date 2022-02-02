STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI to launch its own digital rupee using blockchain technology

Resident will soon be able to transact In a digital currency backed by the RBI. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Resident will soon be able to transact In a digital currency backed by the RBI. In a much-anticipated move, the RBI will launch its own digital rupee, using blockchain technology in the coming fiscal year (FY23), FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting Union Budget 2022-23.

“Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to digital economy,” the FM said. “Digital currency will lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system.” Though the modalities on usage will be spelt out in due course, currency experts cited RBI’s concerns of cryptos being misused for money laundering,  terror funding and tax evasion as the need behind having its own regulated CBDC.

A CBDC is virtual money backed by a central bank unlike cryptos like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, etc, which fall outside the regulatory purview of central banks.  Last year, Nigeria launched its own CBDC called the e-Naira. Some analysts believe that Indian use the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to invest in cryptos abroad. Sebi recently barred mutual funds from offering Indian investors fund of funds to invest in overseas cryptos until the government enacted legislation to regulate cryptos.

Against this backdrop the launch of digital rupee is seen as a “logical step” by currency market trackers . 
“The need for a regulated digital rupee that’s similar to fiat currency and exchangeable with the latter is imperative in the world of cryptos which fall outside of the regulatory pale,” said KN Dey, managing partner, United Financial Consultants. “This move by the government acknowledges that digital currencies are here to stay,” said Shubhada Rao, founder, QuantEco Research.

Modalities to be out in due course 
Though the modalities on usage will be spelt out in due course, currency experts cited RBI’s concerns of cryptos being misused for money laundering,  terror funding and tax evasion as the need behind having its own regulated CBDC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI digital currency Union Budget 2022-23 Nirmala Sitharaman Central Bank Digital Currency
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp