Union Budget 2022 anti-federal and anti-people: Stalin

In a statement, he dubbed the budget as one that has forgotten people’s welfare.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday slammed the Union budget as “anti-federal & anti-people”. On Twitter, Stalin said, “With the nation awaiting relief during the pandemic, what this Government has offered is an inept attempt at relief, especially after seven years of sheer misgovernance at the national level.” 

In a statement, he dubbed the budget as one that has forgotten people’s welfare. Stating there is no change in personal income tax slabs, no welfare schemes for farmers who died protesting the farm laws, no flood relief allocation to TN and no funding for TN’s proposals, he said the budget is a huge disappointment to TN and its people. 

Admitting the Centre’s support for the Godavari-Pennar-Cauvery river link project offered solace, he pointed out there is no initial allocation of funds for implementation. The ‘One Nation, One Registration’ proposal too came in for criticism. “It exposes the Union government’s desire to snatch State governments’ rights,” he said, adding that registration fees are the biggest revenue source for States after GST. Further, by “ignoring” the requests of States to extend the GST compensation regime, the Centre is showing its “big brother attitude,” he charged. 

On the `1 lakh crore for capital investment in States, he said. “Had the announcement said the `1 lakh crore would be distributed to States without conditions, I would have been the first to welcome it.” He alleged the cut in allocation to MGNREGA scheme revealed the Centre’s thought that not a penny should remain in the hands of those at the bottom of the pyramid. 

