Union Budget 2022: Big firms happy, TN MSMEs worried over raw material costs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/VELLORE: While CII and FICCI state chambers called the Union Budget "forward-looking" and exuded hope that its long-term focus would improve Tamil Nadu's economy, MSMEs said the government is favouring corporates and expressed disappointment over lack of announcements to safeguard and rehabilitate small industries. Dr S Chandrakumar, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu, and Dr GSK Velu, chairman, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Tamil Nadu State Council, said the focus on agriculture, skilling, and improving the health infrastructure and hospitality sector would enhance Tamil Nadu's economic position.

The river-linking project would improve Tamil Nadu's irrigation facilities and hence agricultural production, Chandrakumar pointed out. As for the manufacturing sector, the increased outlay for the PLI scheme would help industries in the State and generate jobs. The extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to the tourism and hospitality sector would greatly benefit the lockdown-hit industry, he added. Srivats Ram, president of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Budget lays the foundation for sustained economic growth through capital formation and employment. Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said the steps taken by the government to promote clean and green mobility through battery-swapping policy will support an efficient electric-vehicle ecosystem.

"The finance minister said last month that GST revenue increased to `1.45 lakh crore, which is not due to productivity but purely due to an increase in cost of raw materials. Though GST income was Rs 1.45 lakh crore, the government ignored MSMEs to reduce GST for job works from 12 to five per cent. However, corporate surcharge was reduced from 12 to 7 per cent, highlighting that the government is biased towards corporates," said K Mariappan, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia), the apex body of all micro and small industries in the State.

They also expressed disappointment that the finance minister did not address their main demand – controlling the price of raw material. CODISSIA president M V Ramesh Babu said, "We have been demanding ban on export of raw materials and sought zero duty on import. It is disappointing the minister did not make any announcement on this."

While C Balasubramanian, president, Coimbatore chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said extension of ECLGS scheme would help MSMEs, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) president K V Karthik said lack of announcement on credit support was disappointing. M Ravi, president of Chennai Hotels Association, said the government direct banks to lend freely to the sector.

"We are a labour-intensive industry. The hospitality industry expected a lot but we got nothing,” he said. We welcome the extension of ECLGS, but it is disappointing that our long-time demand for bank loans at subsidized rates has not been announced, Vellore Micro & Small Entrepreneurs Association president MV Swaminathan said.