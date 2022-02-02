Union Budget 2022: ‘Powerful’ Kerala eligible for extra borrowing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposal in the Union Budget to raise the borrowing limit to 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) has come as a blessing to Kerala, which has been struggling to tide over the financial crisis triggered by back-to-back floods and the pandemic.

In accordance with the recommendations of the 15th finance commission, 0.5% of the increased borrowing limit is tied to reforms in the power sector. “We have already complied with the reforms and submitted a report to the Centre in this regard,” said KSEB chairman B Ashok.

Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, the Union government had limited the borrowings by states to 3% of GSDP. The states were provided a slight relaxation during the pandemic by tying 0.25% of the borrowings to power reforms. Now, the borrowing limit has been raised to 4%.

The reforms suggested by the Centre include 100% metering for consumers, which Kerala has already achieved. “Many states are providing power for an agriculture free of cost and the reform is aimed to rein in such states,” said KSEB former chief engineer B Pradeep.

Another suggestion is to bring down the aggregate technical and commercial loss to the 15% benchmark score set by the Centre. While the national average is 21%, Kerala has the best industry figure of 7.7%.

The third suggestion is to reduce the gap between the average cost of supply (ACS) and the average revenue realised (ARR).

If the electricity boards are not able to recover the arrears, the state should compensate them. In 2021, the state government had launched a scheme to pay the arrears of the Kerala Water Authority in four years. As per the scheme, the state will provide Rs 300 crore to KSEB per year till 2025.

The Centre has asked the states to cut the revenue loss within three years. If the State Power Regulatory Commission approves the proposal for tariff revision, KSEB will be able to achieve this target, said an officer. States that are not able to achieve the required score will have to privatise the power distribution sector.