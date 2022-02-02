STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Budget 2022: River-linking projects to impact Karnataka's water battles

Karnataka, which has been agitating for the Cauvery and Mahadayi waters, is likely to be impacted by the Union Budget announcement that major river interlinking projects would be executed.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds a meeting on water resources in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, which has been agitating for the Cauvery and Mahadayi waters, is likely to be impacted by the Union Budget announcement that major river interlinking projects would be executed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a provision for Rs 4,300 crore was made in the budget last year for this, and Rs 1,400 crore has been allocated in the budget this year. 

Sitharaman mentioned that draft project reports have been laid out for implementation of the Pennar-Cauvery and Krishna-Godavari projects, which will affect Karnataka. These are projects that have long been at the planning and discussion level. She said once a consensus is reached among beneficiary states, the Centre will go ahead with implementation. 

While there have been concerns on social media whether interlinking of rivers will impact existing water disputes, a senior water resources expert told TNIE that Karnataka’s three water disputes -- Mahadayi, Krishna and Cauvery -- will not be affected. He explained that surplus water from the Godavari basin will be brought to water-deficit areas of the Krishna and other basins. “There has to be a consensus on sharing of water. The National Water Development Agency will help in sharing of 232tmcft of water.’’  

The Mahadayi river issue is before the tribunal, and once water is allocated, it will need a network of canals to carry the waters to parched areas. Experts said the allocation is too meagre to complete such a major programme. Water Resources Minster Govind Karjol, when asked about the inadequacy of funds for so large a project, told The New Indian Express, “These funds will be useful for Detailed Project Report (DPR), plans estimate and mandatory surveys.’’ 

