STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan dubs Union Budget aspirational

These interventions will improve and strengthen the education and skilling ecosystems in the country.  

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the record budgetary allocation of Rs 1,04,277.72 crore for education in the budget.Describing it as inclusive, forward looking and aspirational, Pradhan said the allocation witnessed a jump of 11.86 per cent. Expressing his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that the budget has made several direct interventions like setting up of a digital university, allowing foreign universities to run courses in GIFT City, launch of DESH-Stack e-portal and aligning Skill Qualification Framework with industry requirements.These interventions will improve and strengthen the education and skilling ecosystems in the country.  

He said that the digital university will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the collaboration of the best public universities and institutions in the country. It would provide students access to world-class quality universal education at their doorsteps, the Union Minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister 2022 Budget Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Union Budget
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp