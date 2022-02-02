Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan dubs Union Budget aspirational

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the record budgetary allocation of Rs 1,04,277.72 crore for education in the budget.Describing it as inclusive, forward looking and aspirational, Pradhan said the allocation witnessed a jump of 11.86 per cent. Expressing his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that the budget has made several direct interventions like setting up of a digital university, allowing foreign universities to run courses in GIFT City, launch of DESH-Stack e-portal and aligning Skill Qualification Framework with industry requirements.These interventions will improve and strengthen the education and skilling ecosystems in the country.

He said that the digital university will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the collaboration of the best public universities and institutions in the country. It would provide students access to world-class quality universal education at their doorsteps, the Union Minister added.