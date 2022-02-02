Zydus Cadila starts supplies of its anti-COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D to government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Zydus on Wednesday announced that it has started the supplies of its anti-Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D to the central government. The company said they plan to make it available in the private market too.

The needle-free vaccine, which was cleared by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in August last year, will be administered in three doses. The vaccine is administered intradermally using the painless pharmaJet needle-free system Tropis on Day 1, day 28 and day 56. It is also the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

The Ahmedabad-based company said the vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator through which it will be administered each time at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST. However, earlier, it was priced at Rs.1900.

The vaccine, which was cleared for the age group of 12 and above, was the first to be granted EUA for an age group below 18. At the moment, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's twin-dose Covaxin is the only jab, which is being used to vaccinate teenagers.

The two vaccines - Covaxin and ZyCoV-D - are India's first two indigenous COVID vaccines.

