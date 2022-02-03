Indian Oil's revenue increases to Rs 5.22 lakh crore for April-December 2021 period

By Express News Service

Indian Oil reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,21,999 crore for the period April-December 2021 as compared to Rs 3,51,157 crore in corresponding period of FY 2020-21.

The net profit for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 is higher at Rs 18,162 crore as compared to Rs 13,055 crore during the corresponding period mainly on account of higher refining margins and higher inventory gain during current period.

The revenue from operations of Indian Oil is Rs 1,97,172 crore in Q3 2021-22 as compared to Rs 1,46,465 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21. The net profit for the third quarter of FY22 is Rs 5,861 crore as compared to Rs 4,917 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21 which is due to higher refining margin during current quarter.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation in its meeting held on 31st January, 2022 has declared second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. (face value: Rs 10/). "Indian Oil sold 63.097 MT of products, including exports, during April-December 2021. Our refining throughout for first nine months of FY 2021-22 was 49.400 MT," said IOC chairman SM Vaidya.