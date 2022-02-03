STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian Oil's revenue increases to Rs 5.22 lakh crore for April-December 2021 period

Indian Oil reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,21,999 crore for the period April – December 2021 as compared to Rs 3,51,157 crore in corresponding period of FY21. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Indian Oil reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,21,999 crore for the period April-December 2021 as compared to Rs 3,51,157 crore in corresponding period of FY 2020-21.

The net profit for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 is higher at Rs 18,162 crore as compared to Rs 13,055 crore during the corresponding period mainly on account of higher refining margins and higher inventory gain during current period.

The revenue from operations of Indian Oil is Rs 1,97,172 crore in Q3 2021-22 as compared to Rs 1,46,465 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21. The net profit for the third quarter of FY22 is Rs 5,861 crore as compared to Rs 4,917 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21 which is due to higher refining margin during current quarter.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation in its meeting held on 31st January, 2022 has declared second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. (face value: Rs 10/). "Indian Oil sold 63.097 MT of products, including exports, during April-December 2021. Our refining throughout for first nine months of FY 2021-22 was 49.400 MT," said IOC chairman SM Vaidya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil IOC shares IOC profit Indian oil profit
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp