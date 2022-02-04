Future Retail, lenders must resolve debt repayment issue in two weeks: SC

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to pass an interim order restraining banks from taking coercive action against Future Retail (FRL) for missing a payment due on Dec 31 . However, it asked FRL and bankers to work out a solution within two weeks, failing which it would pass an order , said an FRL spokesperson .

“The Court has directed bankers and FRL to work out a solution in two weeks before the hearing resumes,” said the spokesperson . “Banks also said that Amazon was offering Rs 7000 crore but that doesn’t work for them as their total exposure (to FRL) is Rs 17000 crore.”

Banks are of the view that FRL assets should be openly bid for by Amazon and RIL with Rs 17000 crore as the reserve price, said sources .The assets could be offered to the one making the higher bid. FRL, added the sources, would cooperate with banks to arrive at a solution, after which SC would hear and pass an order.

FRL had petitioned the apex court to restrain lenders from declaring the company an NPA in light of the ongoing litigation with Amazon. FRL defaulted on payment of Rs 3494.56 crore to lenders under a one time restructuring plan on or before Dec 31, 2021 as it was unable to “complete the monetisation of the specified business as contemplated in OTR plan, due to ongoing litigations with Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC,” it told stock exchanges.

Amazon, which indirectly holds a stake in FRL, has opposed the sale of FRL’s assets worth Rs 25000 crore to RIL on grounds that it violates contractual non compete clauses.