STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future Retail, lenders must resolve debt repayment issue in two weeks: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to pass an interim order restraining banks from taking coercive action against Future Retail (FRL) for missing a payment due on Dec 31 . 

Published: 04th February 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Supreme Court Thursday refused to pass an interim order restraining banks from taking coercive action against Future Retail (FRL) for missing a payment due on Dec 31 . However, it asked FRL and bankers to work out a solution within two weeks, failing which it would pass an order , said an FRL spokesperson . 

“The Court has directed bankers and FRL to work out a solution in two weeks before the hearing resumes,” said the spokesperson . “Banks also said that Amazon was offering Rs 7000 crore but that doesn’t work for them as their total exposure (to FRL)  is Rs 17000 crore.”

Banks are of the view that FRL assets should  be openly bid for by Amazon and RIL with Rs 17000 crore as the reserve price, said sources .The assets could be offered to the one making the higher bid. FRL, added the sources, would cooperate with banks to arrive at a solution, after which  SC would hear and pass an order.

FRL had petitioned the apex court to restrain lenders from declaring the company an NPA in light of the ongoing litigation with Amazon.  FRL defaulted on payment of Rs 3494.56 crore to lenders under a one time restructuring plan on or before Dec 31, 2021 as it was unable to “complete the monetisation of the specified business as contemplated in OTR plan, due to ongoing litigations with Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC,” it told stock exchanges. 

Amazon, which indirectly holds a stake in FRL, has opposed the sale of FRL’s assets worth Rs 25000 crore to RIL on grounds that it violates contractual non compete clauses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Future Retail Amazon Debt
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp