STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government's borrowing programme not to crowd out private investment: DEA Secretary

DEA Secretary Ajay Seth opined that the market borrowing could be trimmed if the collection from small savings schemes is higher than anticipated.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will execute the market borrowing programme in the next financial year in a non-disruptive manner without crowding out the private sector, said Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

He further said the government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation and the budget proposes to bring fiscal deficit down to 6.4 per cent of the GDP in the next financial year as against an estimate of 6.9 per cent in 2021-22.

"This number of Rs 6.6 lakh crore net borrowing. The government is committed to it and we will adhere to that. Rs 6.6 lakh crore is a given and we will not exceed that.

"The borrowing would be done in a non-disruptive manner and it would not crowd out the private sector," Seth told PTI in an interview.

He also said that the market borrowing could be trimmed if the collection from small savings schemes is higher than anticipated.

"This year we expect to raise about Rs 6 lakh crore. Next year our estimate is that this number may get moderated to Rs 4.25 lakh crore. But if small savings continue to be as attractive as it has been this year, then the collections from small savings would again be around the level of this year and the market borrowing would go down," he said.

The government plans to borrow a record Rs 11.6 lakh crore from the market in 2022-23 to meet its expenditure requirement to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is nearly Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

Even the gross borrowing for the next financial year will be the highest-ever at Rs 14,95,000 crore as against Rs 12,05,500 crore Budget Estimate (BE) for 2021-22.

However, the gross borrowing has been revised downwards by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 10,46,500 crore for the current financial year helped by improvement in revenues.

Gross borrowing includes repayment of past loans.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

As far as retail inflation is concerned, Seth said the government expects that it will remain in the policy band of 4 plus/minus 2 percentage points for the next financial year.

He said there would be cooling down of global commodity prices as central banks of large countries have started hardening rates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Affairs Ajay Seth GDP Fiscal Deficit
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp