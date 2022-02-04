STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IIT Hyderabad to set up Suzuki Innovation Centre at its campus

The institute has signed a three-year contract with the automaker with the vision of "creating innovations for India and Japan".

Published: 04th February 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation to start Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) at its campus.

The institute has signed a three-year contract with the automaker with the vision of "creating innovations for India and Japan" by providing a platform for the exchange of knowledge between the two organisations, IITH said in a statement.

SIC will be operated as a platform for open innovation among industries, academia, and startups, it said adding the centre will also support skill development and exchange of human resources between India and Japan.

It will address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in the two countries.

"The philosophy of this programme is to create inclusive value for the Indian and Japanese societies. IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design," IITH Director BS Murty said.

As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the Centre within the Technology Research Park, the statement said adding detailed activities in SIC would be publicly launched in the second quarter this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad Suzuki Innovation Centre Indian Institute of Technology Suzuki Motor Corporation
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp