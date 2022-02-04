STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITC’s net profit rises 12.7 per cent to Rs 4,156 crore in third quarter

Cigarette-to-hotel major ITC on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,156.20 crore for the December quarter. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Cigarette-to-hotel major ITC on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,156.20 crore for the December quarter. The profit was 12.69% higher as against Rs 3,687.88 crore profit reported in the same quarter last year, the company said.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,697.18 crore in the previous quarter. The standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher by 32.5% at Rs 15,862.32 crore, compared to Rs 11,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. 

Revenue in the quarter ending September 2021 stood at Rs 12,533.6 crore. The company board also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The company has fixed February 15 as the record date for paying dividend. The dividend will be credited by March 4, the FMCG major said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from cigarette business rose 14% during the quarter under preview at Rs 6,959 crore as against Rs 6,091 crore. Revenue from other business of the FMCG firm increased 9% to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to Rs 3,752 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On Thursday, the company’s scrip on BSE closed trading 0.58% higher at Rs 233.50, ahead of the quarterly results.

