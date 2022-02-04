STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex trades in red for second day; auto, energy stocks fall

Published: 04th February 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI:: The Indian equities markets key indices were trading in the red for the second day on Friday with benchmark Sensex falling 129 points dragged by selling pressure in auto, energy, and banking stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,658.84 points at 11.55 am, which is 129.18 points or 0.22 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 58,788.02 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,918.65 points but slipped into negative within a few minutes of opening of trade. The index slipped to a low of 58,475.97 points in the early morning trade. The Sensex had lost 770.31 points or 1.29 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 35.10 points or 0.2 per cent down at 17,525.10 points against its previous day's close at 17,560.20 points.The Nifty touched a low of 17,480.30 points in the morning trade. The Nifty had lost 219.80 points or 1.24 per cent on Thursday.

Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 0.99 per cent to Rs 847.60. Maruti Suzuki fell 0.52 per cent to Rs 8545.25.The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.83 per cent down at Rs 2333.10.

Kotak Bank 1.16 per cent down at Rs 1887.25; ICICI Bank 1.02 per cent down at Rs 800.60; NTPC 0.70 per cent down at Rs 135.65; Wipro 0.70 per cent down at Rs 574.30 and Axis Bank 0.61 per cent down at Rs 794.85 were among the major Sensex losers.

There was strong buying support in metal stocks. Tata Steel surged 1.66 per cent to Rs 1185. UltraTech Cement rose 0.94 per cent to Rs 7444.40. Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Titan and ITC were among the major Sensex gainers. 

