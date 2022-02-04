TCS to expand operations in US; to hire 1,000 staff by 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it will expand operations in New Jersey, US, by hiring 1,000 additional employees by the end of 2023. This hiring is to meet the growing needs of customers to digitally transform their businesses.

The company will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programmes in New Jersey by 25%, expanding teacher training and student programmes, it said in a statement.

TCS’ Edison Business Center, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey. TCS has more than 3,700 employees in the state who provide IT and consulting services across industries, harnessing technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and enterprise software. “New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS,” said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.