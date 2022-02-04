STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS to expand operations in US; to hire 1,000 staff by 2023

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it will expand operations in New Jersey, US, by hiring 1,000 additional employees by the end of 2023.

Published: 04th February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it will expand operations in New Jersey, US, by hiring 1,000 additional employees by the end of 2023. This hiring is to meet the growing needs of customers to digitally transform their businesses. 

The company will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programmes in New Jersey by 25%, expanding teacher training and student programmes, it said in a statement.

TCS’ Edison Business Center, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey. TCS has more than 3,700 employees in the state who provide IT and consulting services across industries, harnessing technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and enterprise software. “New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS,” said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services TCS New Jersey STEM
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp