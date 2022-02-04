STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDS on crypto transaction is like Securities Transaction Tax: Govt

Taxing doesn’t legitimise crypto, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal tells TNIE

Published: 04th February 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as investors and traders rue over the new 1% TDS on cryptocurrency transactions, the government believes it is like the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on equities that needs to be imposed on crypto trade.

Likening the 1% TDS on crypto transaction to STT on equities, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal told TNIE that the government has the intent to tax cryptos in a particular way and that it has a justification for that.

Government levies a 0.025% STT on each equity sale or purchase transactions on exchanges. When Sanyal was asked a 1% TDS is way higher than STT on equities, he said: “That is our judgement what the market should bear. After all there is no productive asset to look at so there is no reason why we should not tax it higher.”

He reiterated that crypto assets are not currencies at all, and that they have no characteristic of a currency. “These assets are like any other assets and we would tax them. You buy and sale house you pay a stamp duty of 7%, then you don’t complain.”

When he was asked if the government is not comfortable with crypto assets, he said that blockchain is a useful technology that requires a certain kind of currency to be there and that the government is creating one for itself.

However, he says that a digital rupee is same rupee only on the blockchain technology platform. The transition, he says, is not different from transition from metal coins to currency notes and then to electronic rupee that is being used widely nowadays.

He says that taxing does not legitimise the crypto market. “We will still regulate it and a global regulatory framework is being worked out at the global level. The current laissez-faire system would not exist in the future, that is for sure,” he said.

