Paytm Q3 loss widens to Rs 778.5 crores

Its consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter.

Published: 05th February 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

Paytm had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to late night BSE filing by the company.

"Our consolidated revenue from operations grew by 89 per cent year-on-year and 34 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,456 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2022 driven by growth in merchant payments through MDR bearing instruments, new device subscriptions and loan disbursements," Paytm said in the filing.

The payment services of Paytm to consumers grew by 60 per cent to Rs 406 crore from Rs 254 crore and payments services to merchants more than doubled to Rs 586 crore from Rs 269 crore in the quarter under review.

Paytm loan disbursal increased multifold to 44.1 lakh loans amounting to Rs 2,181 crore in the December 2021 quarter, compared to 8.8 lakh loans worth Rs 468 crore in the corresponding month a year ago.
 

