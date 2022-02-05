STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Budget reflects India's commitment on 'green future': PM Modi

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) here.

Published: 05th February 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Climate Action was given more importance in this year's union budget and it reflects India's commitment towards 'green future', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) here.

'Taking forward years of efforts, Climate action was given more importance in this year's budget. This year's budget encourages India's commitment towards a green future in every sector,' he said.

He also said the budget is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture. Modi released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of ICRISAT's 50th Foundation day. He also launched the Climate Change Research Facility on plant protection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp