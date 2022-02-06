STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of Baroda net profit doubles to Rs 2,197 crore in December quarter

Total income during the third quarter of 2021-22 rose to Rs 20,482.26 crore as against Rs 20,407.45 crore in Q3FY21.

Published: 06th February 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 2,197 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended in December 2021.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,061 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the third quarter of 2021-22 rose to Rs 20,482.26 crore as against Rs 20,407.45 crore in Q3FY21, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing. Interest income rose to Rs 17,963 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 17,496.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank witnessed improvement in its bad loan ratio, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 7.25 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021 from 8.48 per cent by end of December 2020.Net NPAs came down to 2.25 per cent from 2.39 per cent.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 2,507 crore for quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 3,449.90 crore in the year-ago quarter.On a consolidated basis, the net profit during October-December 2021-22 rose to Rs 2,463.75 crore, up from Rs 1,195.96 crore in year ago period.Income increased to Rs 22,072.99 crore from Rs 21,815.76 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of Baroda Non performing assets December Bad loan ratio
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp