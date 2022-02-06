STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Her soulful voice will live forever in our hearts': Business leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar 

She was 92 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 06th February 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry leaders on Sunday mourned the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying her demise is the loss of one of the greatest Indians. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP Sanjiv Goenka Group that owns the country's oldest music label Saregama, said her music will continue to enthral for years to come.

"Lata Ji and my mother were like sisters.She has been a true inspiration, a legend, and a guiding light to our family.Though she is no more, her music will continue to enthral us for years to come.My family will always remember her warmth, her love and her affection," said Sanjiv Goenka.

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Mumbai.

She was 92 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

ALSO READ | Lata Mangeshkar touched the heart of every Indian , says CM Stalin

Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted:"What can you say when you no longer have your voice…? Om Shanti."Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, "The voice, the charm, the melodies will live on for generations to come." "There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi.If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages.She will be missed by billions," Adani tweeted.

While sharing a song of the legendary singer ''Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega", Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of biotechnology major Biocon, tweeted: "Lata Mangeshkar will eternally cast her large shadow over us n remind us of her eternal legend."

India Oil Corporation Chairman S M Vaidya in his tweet said: "The voice of India's Nightingale stopped today and words fail to define the enormous loss.Lataji's soulful voice defined melody for 8 generations of Indians and will live forever in our hearts.Rest in peace, legend."

ALSO READ | Hema Malini calls February 6 'a dark day'

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said it was a very sad day.

"#India I join the nation in mourning the loss of one of the greatest Indians #LataMangeshkar to #COVID19 Every song from this pure soaring voice over generations brings on a personal memory or evokes a moment in time," said Reddy in her tweet.

Known as the Queen of melody, Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five. She began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Sanjiv Goenka Anand Mahindra Apollo Hospitals
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp