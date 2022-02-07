STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Bank of India's Q3 net profit jumps 49 per cent to Rs 1,085 crore

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 727 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Published: 07th February 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday posted a 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 1,085 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 727 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during the October-December quarter of 2021-22 declined to Rs 19,453.74 crore from Rs 20,102.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 11.62 per cent of the gross advances by the end of the December 2022 quarter, compared with 13.49 per cent by the end of December 2020.

However, net NPAs increased to 4.09 per cent, up from 3.27 per cent at the end of December 2020. Provisions and contingencies declined significantly to Rs 2,549.58 crore, compared with Rs 5,210.50 crore a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Bank of India
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp