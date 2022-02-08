STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kia Carens impresses with MPV style functionality 

We got behind the wheel of the much-awaited Kia Carens and have returned rather impressed with this lifestyle MPV.

Published: 08th February 2022

By Express News Service

The Kia Carens is a vehicle that delivers on style, space, and performance. Built to be a recreational vehicle that has the functionality of an MPV with the styling of an SUV, it has a lot going for it. It is Kia’s fourth vehicle for the Indian market, and it holds a lot of promise too!

Design
From a styling perspective, Kia seems to have done a brilliant job with the Carens. Up front you get the tiger grille in a new avatar that looks more futuristic, neat star map LED DRLs that represent constellations and nice projector headlights. The length of the vehicle has been nicely disguised with sleek character lines. The rear also carries a sharp look with a beautiful chrome insert in the bumper that brings out SUV styling cues. 

Interiors
Available in both six and seven seater variants, the Carens offers a plush upmarket cabin crafted from fine materials. The Carens gets ventilated front seats, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight speaker Bose audio system, a digital driver display, wireless charging as well as a smart air purifier that has been neatly integrated on to the back of the driver’s seat.

Performance
The Carens will be offered with three engine options and three transmission options in various permutations and combinations. As far as the engine options are concerned, you get the 1.4 litre T-GDI petrol motor that delivers 140 PS of power and 242Nm of torque, a 1.5 litre petrol engine that delivers 115PS of power and 144Nm of torque and for the diesel lovers there is the tried and tested 1.5 litre CRDi VGT unit that delivers 115PS of power and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT.

Verdict
With the Carens, Kia has ticked all the right boxes. It is effortless to drive, feels extremely premium on all counts and you will be hard-pressed to find fault with it. Set to launch shortly, the icing on the cake will definitely be the pricing. We believe that Kia will deliver the Carens at a very aggressive price point in the range of Rs 18-22 lakh.

